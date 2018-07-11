App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2018 10:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bank of Baroda, Korea's KB Financial Group ink MoU to set up financing corridor

The MoU was inked on July 9 during India-Korea Business Forum, between Bank of Baroda MD & CEO P S Jayakumar and Yoon Jong-kyum Chairman, KB Financial Group.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Public sector lender Bank of Baroda on Wednesday said it has inked an agreement with South Korea's KB Financial Group to set-up financing corridor and development of digital payment ecosystem.

"Bank of Baroda signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with KB Financial Group Inc (KBFG), Korea, for comprehensive business cooperation between the two organisations to establish In-Ko financing corridor and development of innovative digital payment eco-system," the bank said in a release.

The MoU was inked on July 9 during India-Korea Business Forum. It was inked between Bank of Baroda MD & CEO PS Jayakumar and Yoon Jong-

Kyum Chairman, KB Financial Group.

"Through this engagement, Bank of Baroda and KB Financial Group will work together on creating a new digital payments ecosystem in India and creating the In-Ko corridor for providing reciprocal financial services to corporate and retail Clients of Bank of Baroda and KB Financial Group," Jayakumar said in the statement.

related news

He said the bank will work jointly with KB Financial Group by leveraging the potential synergies generated between Bank of Baroda's diverse domestic network and KB's business relations with Korean conglomerates.

In line with India's vision of look east and digital India, the proposed In-Ko corridor will have two legs-- corporate and retail. The former will comprise of corporate finance, trade finance, correspondent banking relationship and establishing a dedicated Korean desk at the bank.

The retail leg will include local currency accounts, remittance facilities, digital payment services and financial assistance for consumption and asset purchase.

KB Financial Group and its subsidiaries, including KB Kookmin Bank and, KB Kookmin Card Co Ltd, provide a broad range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations primarily in Korea.

It also caters to selected international markets in services like commercial banking operations, investment and securities operations, real estate and finance operations.
First Published on Jul 11, 2018 09:48 pm

tags #Bank Of Baroda #Business #Companies #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.