Last Updated : Feb 22, 2019 08:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bank of Baroda, KfW partners to fund solar projects

This proposal constitutes part of the overarching Indo-German Solar Energy Partnership, BoB said in a statement on Friday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Bank of Baroda (BoB) has tied up with Germany's KfW Development Bank to extend funding of USD 113 million to refinance solar projects, under the Solar Partnership II – Promotion of Solar PV in India.

This proposal constitutes part of the overarching Indo-German Solar Energy Partnership, BoB said in a statement on Friday.

Under an inter-governmental MoU in 2015, Germany has committed to providing financing support through KfW Development Bank for solar photo voltaic investments, it said.
First Published on Feb 22, 2019 08:33 pm

