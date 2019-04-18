Bank of Baroda join hands with Srei Equipment Finance

Iquippo, a non profit started by Srei's promoters, will facilitate sourcing of loans, an official statement said.
Second largest state-run lender Bank of Baroda and non-bank lender Srei Equipment Finance Thursday announced a co-lending for infrastructure equipment finance.
Iquippo, a non profit started by Srei's promoters, will facilitate sourcing of loans, an official statement said.The CSR platform has helped disburse USD 400 million in loans to 70,000 customers till now, it said.
