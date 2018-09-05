Bank of Baroda hikes MCLR by 5 bps across tenors

Bank of Baroda on Wednesday said it has increased the marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) by 0.05 percent across tenors, days after market leader SBI hiked the rates. The bank has revised MCLR at 5 basis points (bps) above existing level across all tenors with effect from September 7, 2018, the bank said in a release.

The one-year MCLR has been increased to 8.55 percent from 8.50 percent. Among others, six and three-month MCLR will attract lending rates of 8.40 per cent and 8.20 percent, respectively.

Overnight and one-month rates will be at 8.05 percent and 8.10 percent, Bank of Baroda said. Last week, SBI had increased the lending rate by 20 basis points or 0.20 percent across all tenors up to three years.

SBI's MCLR for a one-year tenor has been increased to 8.45 percent from 8.25 percent. Most of the retail loans are bench-marked against one-year MCLR.

The MCLR for a three-year tenor of SBI increased to 8.65 percent from 8.45 percent. Likewise, private sector ICICI Bank had announced to increase the one-year MCLR by 0.15 percent to 8.55 percent.

The rise in MCLR will make home, auto and other loans costlier for customers.