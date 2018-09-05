App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2018 04:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bank of Baroda hikes MCLR by 5 bps across tenors

The one-year MCLR has been increased to 8.55 percent from 8.50 percent. Among others, six and three-month MCLR will attract lending rates of 8.40 per cent and 8.20 percent, respectively.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bank of Baroda on Wednesday said it has increased the marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) by 0.05 percent across tenors, days after market leader SBI hiked the rates. The bank has revised MCLR at 5 basis points (bps) above existing level across all tenors with effect from September 7, 2018, the bank said in a release.

The one-year MCLR has been increased to 8.55 percent from 8.50 percent. Among others, six and three-month MCLR will attract lending rates of 8.40 per cent and 8.20 percent, respectively.

Overnight and one-month rates will be at 8.05 percent and 8.10 percent, Bank of Baroda said. Last week, SBI had increased the lending rate by 20 basis points or 0.20 percent across all tenors up to three years.

SBI's MCLR for a one-year tenor has been increased to 8.45 percent from 8.25 percent. Most of the retail loans are bench-marked against one-year MCLR.

The MCLR for a three-year tenor of SBI increased to 8.65 percent from 8.45 percent. Likewise, private sector ICICI Bank had announced to increase the one-year MCLR by 0.15 percent to 8.55 percent.

The rise in MCLR will make home, auto and other loans costlier for customers.
First Published on Sep 5, 2018 04:42 pm

tags #Bank Of Baroda #Business #Companies #India

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.