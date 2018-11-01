Bank of Baroda has taken Rs 240 crore provision on IL&FS: CEO PS Jayakumar

Bank of Baroda posted a 19.7 percent rise in second-quarter net profit, helped by lower provisions for bad loans amid strong growth in retail banking. PS Jayakumar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the bank, spoke to CNBC-TV18 about the earnings and future business plans.

“I would expect that our net non-performing asset (NPA) number in absolute terms to decline, our balance sheet to continue to grow as a consequence of which the ratios in terms of net NPAs to continue to show improvement,” Jayakumar said on November 1.

Speaking about the bank’s exposure to the IL&FS group, he said, “15 percent of the exposure is with respect to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) arms of IL&FS which is the parent itself and the IL&FS Financial Service Limited (IFIN) and there is an exposure with respect to the holding company IL&FS Transportation Networks India Limited (ITNL). The remaining 85 percent of our exposure are on special purpose vehicle (SPV) except for a project in Dubai. We have to wait for more data to emerge. At this point of time, we have taken a 20 percent provision, which is what we normally do when an account slips into an NPA. The overall provision that we have taken is somewhere in Rs 240 crore level.”

With regards to the balance sheet growth, Jayakumar said, “We need to grow the balance sheet. It is a normal process and our indicator number is between 15 percent and 20 percent. For the last three-four quarters, we have been closer to 20 percent than closer to 15 percent. So it will be safe to say we will be 15-20 percent assuming there is some de-acceleration, which still on an average basis would beat those numbers. On the other hand, we also recognise, we need to build in a fair amount of fee based income that does not involve credit risk as a matter of improving the total earning profile of the firm and increasing the earnings profit. So that is also a large focus area for us,” said Jayakumar.

“The merger with Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank is subject to the requirements under various regulatory approvals etc but as things stand now, while we are in the early stage of the process, we think collectively – all of us Dena Bank, myself and Vijaya Bank – that we can accomplish those numbers by the end of this financial year. So April 1, 2019 would be a good day to go in for a combined balance sheet of merged entity. That broadly is the timeline we are working on,” Jayakumar said.