Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR for various tenors by 0.05%

The bank has approved the revision in MCLR with effect from June 12, 2021, the lender said in a regulatory filing.

June 10, 2021 / 08:23 PM IST
Representative Image

Representative Image

 
 
State-owned Bank of Baroda on Thursday said it has slashed the benchmark one-year marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) by 0.05 percent.

The bank has approved the revision in MCLR with effect from June 12, 2021, the lender said in a regulatory filing.

The MCLR for one-year tenor stands revised to 7.35 percent.

Among others, the six-month and three-month tenor MCLRs have also been slashed by 0.05 percent each to 7.20 percent and 7.10 percent, respectively.

Bank of Baroda stock closed 3.54 percent up at Rs 84.75 apiece on BSE.
