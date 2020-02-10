App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 10, 2020 03:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

With this reduction, the one-year MCLR has come down to 8.15 percent per annum from 8.25 percent, according to a bank statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

State-owned Bank of Baroda on Monday announced cut in its marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLR) by up to 10 basis points, effective February 12. The reduction will make home, auto and other loans cheaper for new borrowers.

With this reduction, the one-year MCLR has come down to 8.15 percent per annum from 8.25 percent, according to a bank statement.

The reduction in MCLR by the bank comes a day after the Reserve Bank of India left the repo rate unchanged at 5.15 percent but announced long-term repo operation for up to Rs 1 lakh crore, making cost of funds cheaper for banks.

Close

While the one-month MCLR has been reduced by 5 basis points to 7.55 percent, overnight, three- and six-month rates were down by 10 basis points, it said.

related news

Last week, market leader State Bank of India (SBI) announced 5 basis points (bps) reduction in its MCLR across tenors, effective February 10.

This was the ninth consecutive cut in MCLR by the bank in the current financial year.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 10, 2020 03:08 pm

tags #Bank Of Baroda #Business #Companies #MCLR

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.