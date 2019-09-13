App
Last Updated : Sep 13, 2019 11:30 AM IST | Source: PTI

Bank of Baroda committee to meet next week to consider raising funds via bonds

"The capital raising committee (CRC) of whole time directors of the bank is scheduled to be held on September 18 to consider raising of debt capital for the bank through issuance of Basel III compliant tier II bonds /additional tier 1 bonds," the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Public sector lender Bank of Baroda on Friday said its capital raising committee will meet next week to consider raising funds through bonds.

The bank, however, did not elaborate on the quantum of funds it plans to raise.

Shares of Bank of Baroda were trading 4 percent lower against their previous close at Rs 97.20 apiece on BSE.

First Published on Sep 13, 2019 10:48 am

tags #Business #Companies

