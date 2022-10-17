English
    Bank of America’s latest earnings suggest US consumers remain strong and active

    The second-largest bank in the country earned $7.1 billion in profit in the third quarter, an 8% drop from a year ago, but more than analysts were expecting. Consumer deposits grew 1% and credit card spending rose 13%.

    New York Times
    October 17, 2022 / 09:50 PM IST

    If there are signs of an impending recession in the United States, they are hard to find in Bank of America’s quarterly earnings report released Monday.

    The second-largest bank in the country earned $7.1 billion in profit in the third quarter, an 8% drop from a year ago, but more than analysts were expecting. Consumer deposits grew 1% and credit card spending rose 13%.

    The bank’s chief financial officer, Alastair Borthwick, said Bank of America’s retail customers appeared to be in great shape.

    “Overall, consumers remain resilient and they continue to spend at an elevated pace,” Borthwick said in a call with reporters Monday. “They’re paying down their loan balances at elevated rates with continued ability to borrow.”

    The only hint that a change could be coming, Borthwick said, was a slight drop in the rate of growth in consumer spending, to 9% from 12% earlier in the year.

    The bank added $378 million to the pool of funds it has set aside to cover future loan losses, but Borthwick said that even that was a good sign — it reflected an increase in lending by the bank rather than a deterioration in the quality of the loans already on its books.

    On Wall Street, Bank of America’s sales and trading revenue rose 13%, with revenue from trading bonds, commodities and other financial interests up 27% from the same period last year, while revenue from trading stocks fell 4%.

    Revenues from investment banking fees fell 46%. But the bank took in 44% more in its business providing global transaction services to large companies, and its loan and lease balances among large corporate clients rose 18%.

    Borthwick said the bank had seen some of its multinational customers hurt by the “negative impact of valuations on foreign currencies.”

    Bank of America’s shares rose more than 2% in premarket trading. Its earnings echoed the reports from Citigroup, JPMorgan and Wells Fargo last week, which showed the lenders preparing for a potential slowdown but reporting mostly resilient results as consumers continued to spend.

    By Emily Flitter

    c.2022 The New York Times Company
    New York Times
    Tags: #Bank of America #BofA #BoFA earnings
    first published: Oct 17, 2022 09:50 pm
