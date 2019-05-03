Bank lending to NBFCs picks up, cost of funds likely to ease in FY20

Non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) that have been grappling with higher cost of funds since past two quarters may get some relief as loans to the troubled sector are likely to get cheaper with banks offering lower lending rates this year as compared to 2018-19.

Borrowing costs for NBFCs soared by 75-100 basis points in the second half of last financial year as lenders were forced to freeze fresh lending to the sector after the IL&FS default. However, now banks are not only opening up again, but also offering lower interest rates on case-by-case basis, depending upon the borrower's credit quality and underlying assets.

"Banks are lending selectively to customers they are comfortable with. Availability of funds, though not completely normal, is better than October-November. Liquidity position is not a problem now, but as banks get more comfortable with the sector, more funding would be made available," said Rajesh Sharma, Managing Director, Capri Global Capital.

To be sure, latest data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reflects that the sector is regaining bankers' trust. Banks lent over Rs 70,000 crore to NBFCs in January-March period, which was 12.3 percent higher than the loans extended in the previous quarter. While it still does not match up with the sequential growth of 35 percent seen in March last year, NBFCs are hopeful of better liquidity conditions going forward.

Loans to the NBFC sector grew by Rs 94,546 crore in the second half of 2018-19, as compared to Rs 1,10,200 crore in the same period last year, RBI data showed. For the entire financial year, loan growth was at 29.2 percent in March 2019, higher than the growth of 26.9 percent seen a year ago.

"Banks are seeing some stability and the confidence is coming back. For entities where ticket size is low and repayment rates are good, banks are sure that there won't be high delinquencies," said Vinod Panicker, CFO, Muthoot Capital Services.

NBFCs expect cost of funds to come down post elections. "Banks are cutting interest rates, although by 5-10 basis points, the general tendency is downward this year. It will be a very big relief," Panicker added.

Backed by the 50 basis point policy rate cut by RBI since February this year, lenders have reduced their marginal cost-based lending rates (MCLR) by 5-10 basis points so far. The central bank is also taking measures to ease the liquidity crunch in the banking system.