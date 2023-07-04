Bank lending rises to 41% for NBFCs as market borrowing gets tougher

As of March 2023, bank lending to NBFCs constituted 41.2 percent of the total borrowings as against 39.6 percent a year ago

The reliance of non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) on bank lending has increased over the last few years mainly due to the inability of smaller shadow banks to tap money markets for funds, analysts say.

As of March 2023, bank lending to NBFCs constituted 41.2 percent of the total borrowings as against 39.6 percent in March 2022 and 37.6 percent in the year before, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data. At the end of March 2020, the ratio was around 35.6 percent.

On the other hand, market borrowing by NBFCs as of March 2023 was 38.8 percent while in March 2022 it was 41.0 percent, falling from 43.8 percent in 2021. The numbers suggest a declining trend in market borrowing, according to the data.

NBFCs typically raise resources from commercial banks and money markets to on-lend to their customers.

Bank funding attractive option

"Weaker NBFCs do have not that luxury because floating a bond is more difficult for them as they are low-rated,” said Arijit Basu, former managing director of the State Bank of India.

“But their primary focus is to raise funds at the possible cheapest source. Banks understand the local conditions and markets," Basu said.

NBFCs look for all kinds of opportunities to raise funds such as bonds, priority sector lending, overseas institutions, and Infrastructure Finance Company, he said, adding that typically stronger NBFCs have the option to either tap the bond market or banks to raise cheap funds but that’s not the case with smaller NBFCs. “The luxury to test the water is only with AAA-rated NBFCs and not with the smaller ones," Basu added.

Gurugram-based NBFC Aye Finance CFO Krishan Gopal said the reluctance of mutual funds to lend to NBFCs too has contributed to the rush for bank lending.

"It is to be noted that NBFCs used to get a decent credit supply through commercial papers and NCDs (non-convertible debentures). In the current scenario, the MF exposure to NBFCs is concentrated to high-rated firms only," said Gopal.

Experts said another decent source of credit supply to NBFCs was the external commercial borrowing (ECB) route, which too has become less attractive to NBFCs due to taxation and higher hedging costs.

"Due to the global economic scenario, ECBs are also not attractive due to increasing hedging costs and withholding tax," said the CFO of Aye Finance.

Rajeev Radhakrishnan, CFA, CIO Fixed Income, SBI Mutual Fund said ECB automatic route hardly saw any NBFC issuances due to higher rates of interest.

"Going forward, the relative borrowing costs of through domestic bonds, bank loans, loan sell-downs and ECBs would determine the borrowing pattern for NBFCs," said Radhakrishnan.

Further, during the pandemic it became even more difficult to smaller NBFCs to raise funding on account of higher risk perception, experts said.

What next?

According to experts, a vibrant secondary market for bonds and commercial papers is critical for developing Indian debt markets.

The government can also put in place a refinancing mechanism for NBFCs (like the NHB refinance for housing finance), which would reduce dependence on banks, said K V Srinivasan, Executive Director, and CEO, Profectus Capital Pvt Ltd, a start-up NBFC.

Experts believe that the NBFC funding pattern has seen a gradual shift in the last 3 to 4 years marked by lower dependence on short-term borrowings (the share of commercial papers) to better address asset-liability mismatches and comply with maintaining liquidity coverage ratio as prescribed by the RBI.

Among key holders of NBFC debt, banks remain significant lenders with traditional loan products as well as lending for priority sector loans.