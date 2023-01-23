 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bucking the trend: Amid global layoffs, Indian banks look to add more staff

Jinit Parmar
Jan 23, 2023 / 02:24 PM IST

Several Indian banks added thousands of employees in 2022, even as global banking giants cut their workforce by thousands

At a time when big global banks are busy laying off employees to cut costs, leading Indian banks are on a hiring spree betting on future growth.

While global banking giants like Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs have cut their workforce in the last few days, several Indian banks like Bandhan, HDFC and ICICI announced hiring plans.

Layoffs in global banks

American lender Morgan Stanley had in December 2022 cut its workforce by 2 percent or nearly 1,600 employees.

Investment banking giant Goldman Sachs laid off nearly 7 percent of its workforce in January 2023, or 3,200 employees from its offices in New York, London and Hong Kong. This is the second largest layoff drive by the company since the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis when the bank cut 10 percent of its workforce or 3,260 jobs.

