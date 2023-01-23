Bucking the trend: Amid global layoffs, Indian banks look to add more staff

At a time when big global banks are busy laying off employees to cut costs, leading Indian banks are on a hiring spree betting on future growth.

While global banking giants like Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs have cut their workforce in the last few days, several Indian banks like Bandhan, HDFC and ICICI announced hiring plans.

Layoffs in global banks

American lender Morgan Stanley had in December 2022 cut its workforce by 2 percent or nearly 1,600 employees.

Investment banking giant Goldman Sachs laid off nearly 7 percent of its workforce in January 2023, or 3,200 employees from its offices in New York, London and Hong Kong. This is the second largest layoff drive by the company since the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis when the bank cut 10 percent of its workforce or 3,260 jobs.

Also Read: 5 most in-demand skills in India, according to LinkedIn

Swiss lender Credit Suisse had in October announced that it planned to cut as many as 9,000 roles globally over the next three years from its 52,000-strong workforce. These job cuts, research showed, are largely due to inflation and stagnant growth, particularly in their investment banking arms. Who's hiring? On the other hand, data shared by many Indian banks during the third-quarter results announcements showed that they hired thousands of employees. For instance, HDFC Bank, the country’s largest private sector lender, and Kolkata-based Bandhan Bank added 5,863 and 2,036 employees, respectively, between September and December 2022. Also Read: At Rozgar Mela, PM Modi tells appointees to aim for more than government jobs Another private sector lender, ICICI Bank, added about 11,200 employees between March and December 2022. Layoffs in India, which affected the information technology (IT) sector especially, will not reflect in the banking sector, experts said. “The Indian banking sector is still a developing one, and there is scope for growth. There is demand that is to be met, alongside a footprint which till now, banks are constantly working to fulfil. Hence, layoffs are a very distant thought for banks in India,” said Naresh Malhotra, a banking expert who was formerly with State Bank of India. The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) report on Trend and Progress of Banking in India for 2021-22 highlighted that after two bad years for the industry due to the pandemic, 2022 brought record growth and numbers for most Indian banks. “The consolidated balance sheet of scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) registered double-digit growth in 2021-22, after a gap of seven years. Deposit growth moderated from the COVID-19-induced precautionary surge a year ago. On the asset side, the main development was the strengthening of the credit pick-up through the year,” the report said. Explaining the outlook for the near future, analysts at Prabhudas Lilladher, a financial analysis company, said that India seems to be in a sweet spot led by a strong domestic demand base, large agriculture production for foodgrains and aggressive infrastructure spending. “Strong balance sheets of banks, revival in credit growth and 36 percent higher capex announcements by companies year-to-date (YTD) are positive. We expect higher spends on rural, agri credit and bottom of pyramid sections in the run up to 2024 elections which should help revive demand,” the analysts said Will global banking layoffs reach India? Economists with DBS Group Research highlighted that global events affect India but currently, this seems unlikely. “India is largely a domestic demand driven economy and is adversely affected by global events nonetheless. Beyond the energy inflation shock of last year or ongoing liquidity tightening worldwide, India’s economy is affected by external demand, sentiment of global investors, and regional trade dynamics. But these are not flashing bright green right now,” the economists said. Similarly, Malhotra said that banks in India are not under stress concerning layoffs as the sector is poised for growth. Malhotra explained: “Countries that are laying off employees are those who have largely satisfied the banking service demands. In India, there is a growing demand for banks and financial services and the sector is expected to expand.”

Jinit Parmar is a correspondent based out of Mumbai covering banks, banking trends and more, tweets @jinitparmar10 #banks #bankingtrends #RBI

READ MORE