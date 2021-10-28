Bank Holidays in November 2021: Banks to remain closed for 17 days; check list here

Bank holidays in November 2021: Public and private banks will remain shut for 17 days in November. This list also includes the official holidays of second and fourth Saturdays, and Sundays.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, while all banks remain closed on public holidays, regional holidays are restricted to certain states only and decided by respective state governments.

Across the country, banks only observe gazetted holidays.

The main holiday is on November 4 on account on Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan)/Deepavali/Kali Puja which will be observed in major cities like Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram.

While the bank branches will remain closed on these days, mobile and internet banking will remain functional as usual.