Bank Holidays in November 2021: Banks to remain closed for 17 days; check list here

Bank holidays in November 2021: According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, while all banks remain closed on public holidays, regional holidays are restricted to certain states only and decided by respective state governments.

Moneycontrol News
October 28, 2021 / 10:13 AM IST

Bank holidays in November 2021: Public and private banks will remain shut for 17 days in November. This list also includes the official holidays of second and fourth Saturdays, and Sundays.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, while all banks remain closed on public holidays, regional holidays are restricted to certain states only and decided by respective state governments.

Across the country, banks only observe gazetted holidays.

The main holiday is on November 4 on account on Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan)/Deepavali/Kali Puja which will be observed in major cities like Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram.

Here is the list of bank holidays in November 2021:
DateHoliday
November 1Kannada Rajyotsava/Kut (Bengaluru/Imphal)
November 3Narak Chaturdashi (Bengaluru)
November 4Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan)/Deepavali/Kali Puja (Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram
November 5

Diwali/Vikram Samwat New Year/Govardhan Pooja (Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai and Nagpur)

November 6

Bhai Dooj/Laxmi Puja/Ningol Chakkouba (Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Lucknow and Shimla)

 
November 7Sunday
November 10

Chhath Puja (Patna, Ranchi)

 
November 11Chhath Puja (Patna)
November 12Wangala Festival (Shillong)
November 13Second Saturday
November 14Sunday
November 19Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthik Purnima (Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla and Srinagar)
November 21Sunday
November 22

Kanakadasa Jayanthi (Bengaluru)

 
November 23Seng Kutsnem (Shillong)
November 27Fourth Saturday
November 28Sunday
While the bank branches will remain closed on these days, mobile and internet banking will remain functional as usual.
