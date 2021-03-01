English
Bank holidays in March 2021 | 11 holidays, 2 days of bank strike: Check dates here

Banks will be closed for 11 days in March. In addition, there may be some disruption in services due to multiple strikes and protests against privatisation.

Moneycontrol News
March 01, 2021 / 01:07 PM IST

In March, national and private banks across the country will be closed for 11 days, including four Sundays, two Saturdays (second and fourth Saturdays of the month) and five festivals.

The bank branches will remain closed on these holidays. Bank account holders should plan their visits accordingly. Mobile and internet banking functions will remain unaffected on these holidays.

While only gazetted holidays are observed by all banks across the country, some holidays are only restricted to certain state festivals.

The holidays for festivals will be across different states. These five holidays are on March 5, 11, 22, 29 and 30, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar.

Check the holidays:
DateHoliday
March 5, 2021Chapchar Kut (Mizoram holiday)
March 7, 2021Sunday
March 11, 2021Mahashivratri
March 13, 2021Saturday
March 14, 2021Sunday
March 21, 2021Sunday
March 22, 2021Bihar Divas (state holiday)
March 27, 2021Saturday
March 28, 2021Sunday
March 29, 2021Holi (Second Day) - Dhuleti/Yaosang 2nd Day
March 30, 2021Holi

Besides these holidays, bank unions earlier called for a two-day strike against the government's decision to privatise public sector banks. The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of nine unions called for a bank strike across the country on March 15 and 16.

Close

Banking services may be affected on the days of the strike. All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA) has also called to hold a protest demonstration before Parliament during the Budget session on March 10.
first published: Mar 1, 2021 01:07 pm

