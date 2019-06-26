App
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2019 09:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bank fraud: ED searches, attaches asset of Mumbai-based firm

The agency said the ED searched 10 locations of Parekh Aluminex Limited after it filed a criminal compliant against the company under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The ED June 26 conducted raids at multiple premises of a Mumbai-based aluminium rolls manufacturing company in a case of alleged bank loan fraud and money laundering to the tune of over Rs 2,600 crore.

The ED also issued a provisional order for attachment of a 47.39 acre land of the company on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The land parcel is valued at about Rs 46.97 crore, it said.

Close

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said the firm, engaged in manufacturing and exporting of aluminium foil containers and rolls, had allegedly defrauded the Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) and others to the tune of Rs 2,297 crore and the Federal Bank and Axis Bank for an amount of about Rs 390 crore.

While the CBI has filed six criminal FIRs against the company, the economic offences wing of the Mumbai Police has also filed a similar complaint, it said.

The agency said in a statement that its probe found "diversion of the loan amounts taken for manufacturing purpose to non-manufacturing related activities with an intent to defraud the banks and to get personal benefits for them and their associates. "Investigation conducted so far has revealed that the loan amount was further illegally siphoned off to various entities amounting to about Rs 1557.45 crore," it said.

First Published on Jun 26, 2019 09:02 pm

tags #Business #Enforcement Directorate #India #Parekh Aluminex Limited #PMLA

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

