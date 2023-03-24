 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bank fraud: ED attaches Rs 252 cr worth 'Ambience Tower' in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh

PTI
Mar 24, 2023 / 04:50 PM IST

The immovable property is named Ambience Tower, and it belongs to a company called Ambience Towers Pvt Ltd, a firm of the Ambience Group promoted by Raj Singh Gehlot

The Enforcement Directorate Friday said it has attached a multi-storeyed commercial complex, worth more than Rs 252 crore, located in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh area in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged bank fraud case against the Ambience Group.

The immovable property is named Ambience Tower, and it belongs to a company called Ambience Towers Pvt Ltd, a firm of the Ambience Group promoted by Raj Singh Gehlot, the agency said in a statement.

A provisional order, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), was issued by the ED to attach the commercial building worth a total Rs 252.17 crore.

The money laundering case stems from an FIR and chargesheets filed by the Jammu and Kashmir anti-corruption bureau that found that a company named Aman Hospitality Pvt. Ltd, through its promoter director Gehlot, was sanctioned term loan facility of Rs 810 crore by a consortium of banks led by J&K Bank to part finance its hotel project in Shahdara, Delhi.