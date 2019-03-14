App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 14, 2019 11:20 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Bank customers would share more data for benefits

Six in 10 consumers polled by the management consultancy, one of the world's largest, said they would share data such as lifestyle habits if they received benefits ranging from gym membership discounts to offers based on their location.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

Most consumers worldwide would share more personal data with banks and insurers in exchange for cheaper services despite privacy concerns, according to an Accenture Plc study released on March 14.

Six in 10 consumers polled by the management consultancy, one of the world's largest, said they would share data such as lifestyle habits if they received benefits ranging from gym membership discounts to offers based on their location.

Among 47,000 consumers surveyed across 28 countries, 81 percent said they would be willing to share more data with banks for faster loan approvals, while 79 percent would provide personal information to their insurer if it would reduce the odds of injury or loss.

While eager to share more, 75 percent of respondents said they were very cautious about privacy. Rising costs were cited as the top reason for leaving a financial institution, followed by data security breaches.

related news

Large financial firms have been seeking to tap into their vast troves of customer data to offer more personalized services, even as technology companies face growing public scrutiny over how they handle such information. But banks have been relatively slow in making headway, partly because they often store the information in various systems.

"That sort of has not allowed banks take advantage of what we think is an enormous potential," Accenture Senior Managing Director Bruce Holley said in an interview.

More than 30 percent of respondents trust their bank more than a year ago, partly because of strong industry oversight, Holley said. "People have been trained that the regulations are looking out for them."
First Published on Mar 14, 2019 10:59 am

tags #Business #world

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Facebook Under Criminal Investigation Over Data Deals With Tech Compan ...

6 Things You Need to Know about Health Insurance before Buying One for ...

Rahul Khanna's Shirtless Pic on Instagram Left His Fans 'Distracted', ...

Instagram Update: Now You Can Turn Off The Notifications With New 'Pau ...

Angelina Jolie Dresses to Kill in Pearl Grey Versace Gown at Dumbo Pre ...

India vs Australia: Five Players Who Shone Brightest for Australia in ...

Designers Pledge for Child Labour-free Fashion World

Since You Aren't a Sadhu Anymore, Start Thinking About Money, SC Tells ...

Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan Memes and Jokes Hit the Internet After ...

General Elections 2019 – The greatest show on earth, but what are th ...

Gig Economy Is Here: 21 lakh blue-collar jobs to be created in next 12 ...

Pilot of crashed Ethiopian Airlines jet reported flight control proble ...

Ethiopian air crash: These airlines around the world have grounded Boe ...

Boeing recommends temporary suspension of the entire global fleet of 3 ...

CNBCTV18 Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty pare gains to turn flat; auto stoc ...

DHFL rises 6% after reports suggest NHB found no major deviation in bo ...

Zee gains on reports of Sony Corp stake sale; stock up 60% from 52-wee ...

China will perform better than India, says Mark Matthews of Bank Juliu ...

Bengali film withdrawn from theatres: Absence of industry biggies at p ...

US grounds Boeing's money-spinning 737 Max aircraft over safety fears ...

JD(U) approaches Lok Sabha polls banking on 'honest' and 'nice' Nitish ...

Mike Pompeo says China in 'league of its own' on human rights violatio ...

Mere Pyare Prime Minister movie review: Rakeysh Mehra's toilet katha i ...

What do you do when Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp go down? You make jo ...

Calcutta, city of ruins: Documenting heritage houses, a fading reminde ...

Rediscovering Rajasthan: From Chittor's haveli to Padampura's farmhous ...

Champions League: Liverpool ride on Sadio Mane's double to seal quarte ...

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: Here's what the superstar loves to do when ...

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: Times when the perfectionist impressed us w ...

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: Times when the birthday boy cried so hard t ...

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: A quick look at the star's celebrations wit ...

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: The coming year will be as perfect as the a ...

Setback for India, China blocks UN's move to list JeM Chief Masood Azh ...

Deepika Padukone graces the April cover of Vogue alongside Scarlett Jo ...

Fatima Sana Shaikh on facing sexual abuse: Don't want to expose that s ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.