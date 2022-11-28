Bank credit growth accelerates to 17.2% in September quarter: RBI data

The violations pertain to non-compliance with the directions issued by the RBI to Urban Co-operative Banks on exposure norms, the RBI said.

Bank credit growth accelerated to 17.2 percent in the quarter ended September 2022 from 7 percent in the same period of the previous year, data from the Reserve Bank of India’s "Quarterly Statistics on Deposits and Credit of SCBs: September 2022" showed.

In the quarter ended June 2022, bank credit was at 14.2 percent.

The central bank collects this data from all scheduled commercial banks (SCBs), which include regional rural banks (RRBs), small finance banks (SFBs), and payments banks.

Year-on-year (YoY) aggregate deposit growth, which remained in the close range of 9.5-10.2 percent since June 2021, stood at 9.8 percent in September 2022. Since December 2020, bank branches in metropolitan centres have been recording higher annual growth than those in rural, semi-urban and urban areas.

The release said that YoY growth in term deposits rose to 10.2 percent in September 2022 from 6.4 percent a year ago, even as current and savings deposits growth moderated to 8.8 percent and 9.4 percent from 17.5 percent and 14.5 percent, respectively, a year ago.

The share of savings deposits in total deposits, which increased from 32.4 percent in June 2019 to a peak of 35.2 in June 2022, moderated marginally to 34.7 in the latest quarter.