Bank credit grows by 5.73%, deposits by 11.34%: RBI data

PTI
December 18, 2020 / 06:26 PM IST

Bank credit grew by 5.73 percent to Rs 105.04 lakh crore while deposits increased by 11.34 percent to Rs 145.92 lakh crore in the fortnight ended December 4, the RBI data showed. In the fortnight ended December 6, 2019, bank credit had stood at Rs 99.35 lakh crore and deposits at Rs 131.06 lakh crore.

In the previous fortnight ended November 20, credit grew by 5.82 percent to Rs 104.34 lakh crore and deposits by 10.89 percent to Rs to Rs 143.70 lakh crore. In October, non-food credit growth decelerated to 5.6 percent compared to a growth of 8.3 percent in the same month of the previous year.

Growth in loans to agriculture and allied activities accelerated to 7.4 percent in the month from a growth rate of 7.1 percent last year. Credit to industry contracted by 1.7 percent in October 2020 as compared with 3.4 percent growth in October 2019.

Growth in loans to the services sector accelerated to 9.5 percent in October 2020 from 6.5 percent in the same month of the previous year. During the month, personal loans registered a decelerated growth of 9.3 percent as compared with 17.2 percent growth in October 2019.
TAGS: #Business #Economy #RBI #Reserve Bank of India
first published: Dec 18, 2020 06:26 pm

