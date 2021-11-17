MARKET NEWS

English
Bank credit grows at 7.14%, deposits at 11.42%: RBI

In the fortnight ended November 6, 2020, bank loans stood at Rs 104.19 lakh crore and deposits at Rs 144.03 lakh crore, according to the RBI's Scheduled Banks' Statement of Position in India as on November 5, 2021, data released on Wednesday.

PTI
November 17, 2021 / 06:49 PM IST

Bank credit grew by 7.14 per cent to Rs 111.64 lakh crore and deposits increased by 11.42 per cent to Rs 160.49 lakh crore in the fortnight ended November 15, 2021, RBI data showed.

In the fortnight ended November 6, 2020, bank loans stood at Rs 104.19 lakh crore and deposits at Rs 144.03 lakh crore, according to the RBI’s Scheduled Banks’ Statement of Position in India as on November 5, 2021, data released on Wednesday.

In the previous fortnight ended October 22, 2021, bank credit had grown by 6.84 per cent and deposits by 9.94 per cent.

In FY2020-21, bank credit had risen by 5.56 per cent and deposits by 11.4 per cent.
PTI
Tags: #bank credit #Business #RBI
first published: Nov 17, 2021 06:49 pm

ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
