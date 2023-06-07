Bank bond issuance may fall to Rs 90,000 crore in FY24, says ICRA

Bonds

Bond issuances by banks is likely to fall to Rs 90,000 crore in the current financial year from an all-time high of Rs 1.1 lakh crore in FY23 due to improved liquidity conditions and foreign investors inflows, ratings agency ICRA has said.

Stronger foreign institutional investor (FII)/foreign portfolio investment (FPI) inflows, as seen recently, the derecognition of the Rs 2,000 note and an anticipated dividend by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) could ease liquidity conditions in the interim, ICRA said in a report.

“This could potentially drive down the overall bond issuances below Rs 90,000 crore from the peak in the previous year,” the report said.

On the Tier-I or Additional Tier I (ATI) bond front, the report said issuances were expected to trail the FY2022-FY2023 levels (Rs 30,000-33,400 crore), partly due to lower scheduled call options and would largely be dominated by public sector undertaking (PSU) banks.

Accordingly, outstanding Tier-I bonds are expected to increase slightly to Rs 1.3 lakh crore by March 2024 from Rs 1.2 lakh crore as of March 2023.

While Tier-II issuances are expected to moderate from the peak in FY23 (Rs 49,600 crore), some banks may still choose to raise infrastructure bonds, though this will largely be limited to a few banks.

The liquidity in the banking system has started improving after the RBI withdrew the Rs 2,000 note from circulation, stronger FII inflows on the back of the weaker macro outlook for advanced economies and government spending since the start of this month.

The liquidity, which was around Rs 56,000 crore surplus, has increased to Rs 2.11 lakh crore, according to the RBI’s money market operation data.

Banks issue bonds for their funding needs and to shore up their capital base.