    Bangladesh PM sends mango gift to Mamata Banerjee

    This is the peak season for the luscious fruit in Bangladesh and Hasina sent mangoes of several varieties like Golapkhas and Amrapali from Rajshahi.

    PTI
    June 22, 2022 / 01:34 PM IST
    Source: Twitter

    Continuing with the 'mango-hilsa diplomacy' of the past, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has sent 600 kg of mangoes to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

    According to the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission here, Hasina had sent mangoes to President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week.

    Similar gifts are likely to be sent to few other chief ministers of the eastern region, an official of the deputy high commission said.

    Prime Minister Hasina had sent sent mangoes to Kovind, Modi and the chief ministers of West Bengal, Tripura and Assam last year too.

    This is the peak season for the luscious fruit in Bangladesh and Hasina sent mangoes of several varieties like Golapkhas and Amrapali from Rajshahi.

    The mangoes were sent to Banerjee’s residence on Monday.

    "Last year too we had sent mangoes. At times we also send Hilsa fish. This is all part of mango-hilsa diplomacy,” the official said.
    PTI
    Tags: #Bangladesh-India #Mamata Banerjee #mango-hilsa diplomacy #Neighbouring Politics #Sheikh Hasina
    first published: Jun 22, 2022 01:34 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.