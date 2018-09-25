App
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2018 11:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bangladesh, Indonesia pip India on aviation safety: ICAO audit

Even Indonesia has performed better than India on all the eight parameters while Malaysia has beaten India in five parameters.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Centre’s performance on oversight of aviation safety rules has come under scrutiny and been seen as under par, according to International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO)’s global Universal Oversight Safety Audit Programme, 2017.

The ICAO audit suggests that India fails to meet the global average score of “effective implementation” on five of eight parameters. The ICAO audit judges safety oversight to implement ICAO standards based on eight parameters — legislation, organisation, licensing, operations, airworthiness, accident investigation, air navigation services and aerodromes.

ICAO audit

India’s performance has been lower than neighbour Bangladesh when it comes to effectiveness of implementation of the ICAO standards. Bangladesh has also performed better than India on seven out of the eight parameters. Even Indonesia has performed better than India on all parameters while Malaysia has beaten India in five parameters.

related news

The report comes days after at least 30 passengers on a Jet Airways flight from Mumbai to Jaipur suffered nose and ear bleeding after the crew "forgot" to turn on a switch that controls cabin air pressure.

The cockpit crew of the flight, which had 171 people on board, have been derostered and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has been directed to probe the incident.

Serious incidents and accidents are referred to the AAIB for a detailed investigation.
First Published on Sep 25, 2018 11:09 am

#aviation #Business #ICAO #India

