Bandhan ropes in ICICI Bank veteran Kumar Ashish to head new vertical

Kolkata-based Bandhan Bank on September 16 said it has created a new vertical called Emerging Entrepreneurs Business (EEB) to focus on small businesses. The bank has appointed Kumar Ashish as Executive President and Head of the department, it said.
“In addition to microloans, the vertical will also manage the newly-launched product lines – micro home loan, micro bazaar loan and micro enterprise loan,” Bandhan said in a release.
Ashish has over 26 years of experience in setting up and managing businesses of significant scale in retail and business banking, rural banking, microfinance, agri banking and treasury, according to a statement from the bank.
Ashish spent about two decades at ICICI Bank, where in his last role he was Senior General Manager & Retail Business Head for North India with experience across Mortgage, MSME Loans, Auto Loans, CV & CE Loans, Personal Loans, Jewel Loans, Credit Cards, Deposits, Wealth Management, Fee Income and Branch Operations.