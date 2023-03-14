 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bandhan Group plans a foray into the insurance business

Mar 14, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST

Officials from the Bandhan Group recently met the insurance regulator, expressing their intentions for the same.

The Bandhan Group is planning to enter the insurance business, people with knowledge of the matter told CNBC-TV18. The group is first planning an entry into the general insurance business, followed by life insurance, sources said.

Officials from the Bandhan Group recently met the insurance regulator, expressing their intentions for the same. The group is looking at both organic and inorganic routes for this planned foray and is already in talks with many general insurance companies for a potential acquisition opportunity, according to the source.

Bandhan Financial Holdings, which is the holding company of Bandhan Bank is currently in the banking and mutual fund business.

IRDAI Chairman Debasish Panda has time and again expressed intent of bringing more companies into the insurance sector. This will be facilitated by various reforms of the IRDAI, which are in the process of becoming regulations.