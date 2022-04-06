Bandhan Group-led consortium to acquire IDFC AMC for Rs 4,500 crore

Infrastructure Development Finance Company (IDFC Limited) and a consortium comprising Bandhan Financial Holdings Limited (BFHL), GIC, and ChrysCapital (“CC”) have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire IDFC Asset Management Company Limited (IDFC AMC) and IDFC AMC Trustee Company Limited from IDFC Limited, for a consideration of Rs 4,500 crore subject to receipt of necessary regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

Moneycontrol had earlier reported that a consortium led by Kolkata-based Bandhan Group along with Singapore's GIC and private equity firm ChrysCapital have likely emerged as the frontrunner in the IDFC Mutual Fund mega sale.

The Bandhan consortium was reportedly selected through a highly competitive divestment process that saw the participation of strategic players and financial investors.

A statement released by the consortium read: “This is a highly tracked acquisition and will be the largest deal in the Indian asset management industry to date.”

It added: “The agreement envisages continuity of the current management team and investment processes at IDFC AMC, helping unitholders benefit from consistency in the high‐quality investment approach IDFC AMC is reputed for. This will be supplemented well by Bandhan’s brand as well as GIC’s and CC’s international network and experience which will aid IDFC AMC in further cementing its position in the asset management industry and propel further growth.”

Anil Singhvi, Chairman, IDFC Limited, said: “This transaction is a significant milestone in our plan of unlocking value and the consideration demonstrates strong position of IDFC AMC in the Indian Mutual Fund space. We have achieved the signing within six months of the Board’s decision to divest, which further demonstrates IDFC Board’s commitment to consummate the merger of IDFC Limited and IDFC Financial Holding Company with IDFC First Bank.”

Karni S Arha, Managing Director, Bandhan Financial Holdings Limited, said: “Bandhan has always focused on financial inclusion and making formal financial services available to the masses… The acquisition of IDFC AMC provides us with a scaled‐up asset management platform, with a stellar management team and a pan India distribution network. IDFC AMC could benefit significantly from the Bandhan brand and continue strengthening its position in the asset management industry.”

Arha added: “Also, we are happy to partner with marquee investors such as GIC and ChrysCapital and are confident that this venture will enhance value for all the stakeholders of Bandhan and IDFC AMC.”

Choo Yong Cheen, Chief Investment Officer of Private Equity, GIC said: “GIC is pleased to continue our partnership with the Bandhan group and ChrysCapital through this new investment in IDFC AMC. We believe IDFC AMC is in a favourable position to capture the strong secular growth in the currently under‐penetrated Indian asset management industry.”

Notably, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited acted as the exclusive financial advisor and Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas as the legal advisors to IDFC Limited. JM Financial Limited acted as the exclusive financial advisor and Khaitan & Co and Trilegal as the legal advisors to the Bandhan consortium.





