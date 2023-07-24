Bandhan Financial Holdings to acquire Aegon Life Insurance

Upon completion of the deal, this will mark BFHL’s foray into life insurance sector in India in addition to their presence in banking and mutual fund sectors.

Bandhan Financial Holdings Ltd (BFHL) has entered into an agreement with Aegon India Holding BV and Bennett, Coleman & Company Limited (BCCL) to acquire the entire stake of Aegon and BCCL in Aegon Life Insurance Company.

The deal, subject to regulatory approvals, will mark BFHL’s foray into the life insurance sector in India in addition to their presence in banking and mutual fund sectors, Bandhan Financial Holdings said in the press release.

Jefferies acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Aegon and BCCL on the transaction while AZB & Partners acted as the legal advisor to Aegon. Khaitan & Co. acted as the legal advisor to Bandhan on the transaction.

As per an Aegon statement, Aegon has 56 percent stake in Aegon Life Insurance.

“Aegon Life, being a leading digitally-focused life insurance company serving around 300,000 customers, had a competitive bidding process which witnessed participation from various investors," the company said. "BFHL was selected as the successful bidder to acquire Aegon Life,” the company said.

Quoting sources, CNBC TV18 had earlier reported that the embedded value of Aegon Life Insurance is around Rs 430-450 crore. The deal will enable the group in creating a diversified financial services group, the release added.

"The agreement envisages continuity of the current management team and existing employees, which would help in actively developing and supporting Aegon Life’s strategy under BFHL’s ownership," the company said.

This will be supplemented by Bandhan’s brand and distribution reach, which will aid Aegon Life to enhance its customer base, it added.

BFHL will leverage its learnings from, and experience of promoting financial inclusion in India to expand the existing life insurance business of Aegon Life and provide financial security to the underinsured population, the company added.

"The acquisition of Aegon Life provides us an opportunity to enhance our portfolio of products and services in the financial services sector," said Karni S Arha, Managing Director of Bandhan Financial Holdings.

"Looking ahead, BFHL plans to make affordable insurance coverage being made available to a wide spectrum of customers across the country for their financial protection,” Arha added.

BFHL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bandhan Financial Services Limited (BFSL). Incorporated in 2014, BFHL is the promoter and associate company of Bandhan Bank.

BFHL currently holds around 39 per cent stake in Bandhan Bank.

BFHL is also the sponsor of Bandhan Mutual Fund holding around 60 per cent stake in Bandhan Asset Management.