Bandhan Bank to increase exposure to secured loans

Bandhan Bank

Private lender Bandhan Bank will gradually increase its exposure to secured loans by enhancing advances to the housing and MSME sectors, its Managing Director and CEO Chandra Shekhar Ghosh said.

Presently, the bank's exposure to MFI loans, which are unsecured, is 47 per cent, and the share of its advances to the housing segment is at 24 per cent, retail at two per cent and the micro, small and medium enterprises sector at 27 per cent, he said.





