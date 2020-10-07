172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|bandhan-bank-says-advances-up-3-since-june-quarter-5934571.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 07, 2020 05:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bandhan Bank says advances up 3% since June quarter

Deposits grew to Rs66,153 crore from Rs60,610 crore during the period.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Kolkata-based private sector lender Bandhan Bank on October 7 said its total advances grew 3 percent in the second quarter while deposits were up 9 percent.

Total advances grew to Rs 76,724 crore as on September 30 compared with Rs 74,331 crore as on June 30, the bank said in a stock exchange update. Deposits grew to Rs 66,153 crore from Rs 60,610 crore during the period.

The bank said collection efficiency for September stood at around 92 percent. Of this, the collection efficiency for the microfinance segment stood at 89 percent, about 98 percent of mortgage and about 98 percent in the SME and NBFC sector.

Close
The liquidity coverage ratio, a key financial parameter, stood at 157 percent as on Septmber 30, the bank said. During the quarter, the bank reduced the minimum interest rate on savings deposits from 4 to 3 percent.
First Published on Oct 7, 2020 05:33 pm
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.