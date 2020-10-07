Bandhan Bank says advances up 3% since June quarter

Kolkata-based private sector lender Bandhan Bank on October 7 said its total advances grew 3 percent in the second quarter while deposits were up 9 percent.

Total advances grew to Rs 76,724 crore as on September 30 compared with Rs 74,331 crore as on June 30, the bank said in a stock exchange update. Deposits grew to Rs 66,153 crore from Rs 60,610 crore during the period.

The bank said collection efficiency for September stood at around 92 percent. Of this, the collection efficiency for the microfinance segment stood at 89 percent, about 98 percent of mortgage and about 98 percent in the SME and NBFC sector.

The liquidity coverage ratio, a key financial parameter, stood at 157 percent as on Septmber 30, the bank said. During the quarter, the bank reduced the minimum interest rate on savings deposits from 4 to 3 percent.