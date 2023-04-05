 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bandhan Bank reports 9.8% rise in Q4 advances, 12.2% growth in deposits

Moneycontrol News
Apr 05, 2023 / 11:28 AM IST

Private sector lender Bandhan Bank's advances climbed 9.8 percent and deposits jumped 12.2 percent in the January-March quarter of 2022-23 over the last year, it said on April 5.

The bank’s advances aggregated to around Rs 1.09 lakh crore as of March 31, 2023, marking a growth of around 9.8 percent from the corresponding quarter last year, the lender said in an exchange filing.

Deposits stood at Rs 1.08 lakh crore at the end of the fiscal year (FY) 2022-2023, 12.2 percent higher than Rs 96,311 crore as of March 31, 2022, the lender said.

The private sector lender’s CASA (current account and savings account) deposits aggregated to approximately Rs 42,471 crore at the end of the quarter ending March 2023, up 6 percent from Rs 40,079 crore a year ago.