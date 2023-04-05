Bandhan Bank reports 9.8% rise in Q4 advances, 12.2% growth in deposits

Private sector lender Bandhan Bank's advances climbed 9.8 percent and deposits jumped 12.2 percent in the January-March quarter of 2022-23 over the last year, it said on April 5.

The bank’s advances aggregated to around Rs 1.09 lakh crore as of March 31, 2023, marking a growth of around 9.8 percent from the corresponding quarter last year, the lender said in an exchange filing.

Deposits stood at Rs 1.08 lakh crore at the end of the fiscal year (FY) 2022-2023, 12.2 percent higher than Rs 96,311 crore as of March 31, 2022, the lender said.

The private sector lender’s CASA (current account and savings account) deposits aggregated to approximately Rs 42,471 crore at the end of the quarter ending March 2023, up 6 percent from Rs 40,079 crore a year ago.

Retail deposits saw a marginal year-on-year (YoY) growth of 3.4 percent and stood at around Rs 76,944 crore during the quarter. The CASA ratio stood at around 39.3 percent at the end of the March 2023 quarter, down from 41.6 percent in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. In the October-December 2022 quarter, Bandhan Bank reported a net profit of Rs 290.6 crore, 66 percent higher than the year-ago period.

