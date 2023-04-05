English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : Join us for AWS presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES webinar on Wednesday, 19th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Bandhan Bank reports 9.8% rise in Q4 advances, 12.2% growth in deposits

    The bank's CASA deposits aggregated to approximately Rs 42,471 crore till March 2023, registering a growth of 6 percent on a year-on-year basis

    Moneycontrol News
    April 05, 2023 / 11:28 AM IST
    Bandhan Bank

    Bandhan Bank 2022-23 Q4 updates

    Private sector lender Bandhan Bank's advances climbed 9.8 percent and deposits jumped 12.2 percent in the January-March quarter of 2022-23 over the last year, it said on April 5.

    The bank’s advances aggregated to around Rs 1.09 lakh crore as of March 31, 2023, marking a growth of around 9.8 percent from the corresponding quarter last year, the lender said in an exchange filing.

    Deposits stood at Rs 1.08 lakh crore at the end of the fiscal year (FY) 2022-2023, 12.2 percent higher than Rs 96,311 crore as of March 31, 2022, the lender said.

    The private sector lender’s CASA (current account and savings account) deposits aggregated to approximately Rs 42,471 crore at the end of the quarter ending March 2023, up 6 percent from Rs 40,079 crore a year ago.

    Retail deposits saw a marginal year-on-year (YoY) growth of 3.4 percent and stood at around Rs 76,944 crore during the quarter.

    The CASA ratio stood at around 39.3 percent at the end of the March 2023 quarter, down from 41.6 percent in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

    In the October-December 2022 quarter, Bandhan Bank reported a net profit of Rs 290.6 crore, 66 percent higher than the year-ago period.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Bandhan Bank #Bandhan Bank 2023 #Bandhan Bank Q4 update
    first published: Apr 5, 2023 11:28 am