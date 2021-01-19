MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘FPOs & Agriculture Marketing-The Beginning of a New Era’ on January 22, 4pm
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Bandhan Bank Q3 Net Profit seen up 11% YoY to Rs. 813 cr: Arihant Capital

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 17 percent Y-o-Y (down 6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,802 crore, according to Arihant Capital.

January 19, 2021 / 03:46 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

 

Arihant Capital has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 20) earnings estimates for the Banking & NBFC sector. The brokerage house expects Bandhan Bank to report net profit at Rs. 813 crore up 11% year-on-year (down 12% quarter-on-quarter).


Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 17 percent Y-o-Y (down 6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,802 crore, according to Arihant Capital.


Pre Provision Profit (PPP) is likely to rise by 21% Y-o-Y (down 6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,525 crore.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.


 
TAGS: #Arihant Capital #Bandhan Bank #Banking & NBFC #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #earnings #Result Poll
first published: Jan 19, 2021 03:46 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Over 2 lakh Indians vaccinated in 2 days; Recoveries in India cross 1 crore

Coronavirus Essential | Over 2 lakh Indians vaccinated in 2 days; Recoveries in India cross 1 crore

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.