Bandhan Bank opens 3 new branches, 122 banking outlets in total

Bandhan Bank on Wednesday said it has opened three new branches, taking the total number across India to 1,013.

The Kolkata-based lender also opened 122 banking outlets in the form of small-format units.

A Bandhan Bank official said the development comes days after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) lifted restrictions on new branch openings for the lender.

"We are happy that with the withdrawal of restriction, we will be able to expand business growth rapidly," MD & CEO Chandra Shekhar Ghosh said.

The bank has a presence in 34 states.

The total business of Bandhan Bank stood at Rs 1,20,364 crore as on December 31, 2019, it said in a release.