App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2020 02:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bandhan Bank opens 3 new branches, 122 banking outlets in total

The Kolkata-based lender also opened 122 banking outlets in the form of small-format units.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Bandhan Bank
Bandhan Bank

Bandhan Bank on Wednesday said it has opened three new branches, taking the total number across India to 1,013.

The Kolkata-based lender also opened 122 banking outlets in the form of small-format units.

A Bandhan Bank official said the development comes days after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) lifted restrictions on new branch openings for the lender.

Close

"We are happy that with the withdrawal of restriction, we will be able to expand business growth rapidly," MD & CEO Chandra Shekhar Ghosh said.

The bank has a presence in 34 states.

The total business of Bandhan Bank stood at Rs 1,20,364 crore as on December 31, 2019, it said in a release.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 11, 2020 02:28 pm

tags #Banks #Business

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.