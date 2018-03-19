Bandhan Bank IPO subscribed 1.49 times so far on Day 3

The initial public offer (IPO) of Bandhan Bank was subscribed 1.49 times so far on the last day of bidding today.

The IPO, to raise Rs 4,473 crore, received 12,45,42,960 shares of bids against the total issue size of 8,34,96,347 shares, data available with NSE till 1230 hrs showed.

The issue is of up to 119,280,494 shares comprising of fresh issue of up to 97,663,910 shares and an offer for sale of up to 21,616,584 shares (including anchor portion of 35,784,147 shares).

The company has fixed the price band at Rs 370-375.

Kolkata-based Bandhan Bank on Wednesday raised Rs 1,342 crore from anchor investors.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Axis Capital, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities, JM Financial and JP Morgan India are managing the issue.