Bandhan Bank IPO – bond for the long term

What started as an NGO to serve poor women of West Bengal, continued its journey to become one of the biggest success stories in micro finance in the country. Today, in its banking avatar, Bandhan Bank (also the first micro finance entity to get a banking license) is raising money through its Initial Public Offer (IPO). The issue is primarily to comply with the RBI’s New Bank Licensing Guidelines that require the entity to get listed within three years of commencement of banking operations.

The IPO provides prospective investors an opportunity to participate in a high quality, profitable micro finance business alongside a budding bank. Despite the high competitive intensity, scope for growth is meaningful for the target segment of Bandhan.

The company has a successful track record and hence, the steep valuation isn’t a surprise. It does temper near-term excitement for investors. Nevertheless, we feel Bandhan will stand out as one of the winners in the banking space, so investors with a long-term horizon should look to subscribe to the issue and add on declines should there be any weakness post listing.

Bandhan Bank is coming with an Initial Public Offer of 11.9 crore shares (10% of post issue shares) in a price band of Rs 370-Rs 375 (at the upper band, issue size of Rs 4473 crore). The issue remains open for subscription from March 15th to March 19th, 2018. Close to 82% is fresh issue and the remaining 18% is the offer for sale by IFC.

Bandhan Bank is a subsidiary of Bandhan Financial Holdings which in turn is a subsidiary of Bandhan Financial Services. Post issue, the promoters holding will get reduced to 82.3%, although way above RBI’s requirement of 40%. RBI’s stance on the same remains a key monitorable. The institution has a long fifteen years history of lending to the bottom of the pyramid although it commenced banking operations in August 2015.

Largest micro finance lender

Bandhan is the largest institution lending to micro finance segment by asset size. The bank runs on the model of group-based individual loans. Bandhan provides women with the opportunity to start businesses and invest in income-generating activities by having convenient access to funds. While micro lending remains a focus even under the bank, as customers generate more income and move up the economic ladder, the full-fledged bank can offer them an array of general banking products.

Diversified product offering

Bandhan provides a complete suite of products combining micro finance as well as general banking.

Asset products consist of retail loans including micro loans, SME loans and small enterprise loans. The bank has identified newer areas like affordable housing, MSME and gold loans as future growth areas. With a customer base of 12 million, cross selling should be a big opportunity.

Liability products consist of savings accounts, current accounts and fixed deposit accounts. The bank is also offering other products and services to generate non-interest income like distribution of third-party life insurance or mutual funds. Since close to 98% of its advances qualify for priority sector lending (PSL), this forms a potent source of fee income for the bank by selling PSL certificates.

Impressive growth since inception of the bank

The bank has grown its book at a fast clip. In FY17 advances registered growth of 51% and in the first nine months of the current fiscal the same grew by 31%. While the book has a focus on the east (hence subject to some concentration risk), the better understanding of the dynamics of this relatively underbanked/underserved market is an advantage.

It is heartening to see the rapid growth in deposits (92percent in FY17 and 30percent in the first nine months of FY18) that has resulted in substantial reduction in reliance on high cost borrowings. Currently, 95 percent of liability comes from deposits with a share of low cost (CASA ratio) at 33 percent.

Consequently despite having the lowest micro finance lending yields of close to 18.4percent, it still manages to maintain a very healthy interest margin.

Uniqueness of the business model

The bank has made rapid progress in expanding its reach and has an extensive footprint with 887 branches and 2633 DSCs (doorstep service centres) that are predominantly present in rural and semi urban areas. As the bank sweats its existing assets more efficiently, cost income ratio which has started trending down should moderate further.

Three to four doorstep service centres are linked to a branch to stay connected with customers in a low-cost model. Most of the hires are also local who are very well versed with the area.

Healthy asset quality

The institution has maintained pristine asset quality despite several upheavals in the micro finance industry like the crisis in Andhra Pradesh beginning in 2010 that led to significant pressure on the micro lending industry as also the recent demonetisation.

The better understanding and contact with customers have contributed in keeping delinquency at bay. Bandhan holds weekly meetings with customers and weekly collection and hence has better contact with customers. Absence of clients in group meetings are also monitored for early warning.

Finally since many of its customers are also in some form beneficiary of the welfare activities of the promoters, the trust and goodwill is high enough not to be swayed by political influence or any other local factors that often spoil healthy credit culture.

Well capitalised & well managed

The bank was well capitalised pre-issue and post Rs 3662 crore capital infusion through the IPO the capital position will strengthen further (CAR to touch 40percent) which will take care of organic as well as inorganic growth requirements. Finally the bank is run by a strong management team with years of experience especially in micro lending.

While micro finance lending is un-collaterised and prima facie looks like a risky proposition, few in the industry boasts of a track record as Bandhan. Nevertheless, the growth beyond its familiar geography remains a key risk.Peer Review

Given the pricing of the issue in the current market environment, short-term gains may not be forthcoming. However, investors with appetite for owning a quality business for the long-term should definitely bond with Bandhan.