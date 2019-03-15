App
Last Updated : Mar 15, 2019 08:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bandhan Bank gets RBI nod for acquiring Gruh Finance

Gruh Finance, the affordable housing finance arm of HDFC Ltd, was taken over in January by Kolkata-based Bandhan Bank in a share-swap deal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bandhan Bank on Friday said it has received no objection from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for the proposed acquisition of Gruh Finance. "The Reserve Bank has by its letter dated March 14, 2019, conveyed its no objection for the voluntary amalgamation of Gruh Finance Ltd into and with Bandhan Bank, subject to compliance with the terms and conditions therein," the bank said in a regulatory filing.

As part of the deal, Bandhan Bank has to transfer 14.9 per cent stake to HDFC for merging Gruh with itself.

The deal will allow Bandhan Bank's promoter Bandhan Financial Holdings to come down to about 61 per cent from about 82 per cent, and HDFC to hold around 15 per cent in the merged entity from about 57 per cent in Gruh.

The swap ratio for the amalgamation will be 568 shares of Bandhan Bank for every 1,000 shares of Gruh Finance.

Stock of Bandhan Bank closed 0.45 per cent down at Rs 511.05 on the BSE.
First Published on Mar 15, 2019 08:00 pm

