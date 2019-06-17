Bandhan Bank cuts interest rate on micro loans by 70 bps

Bandhan Bank on June 17 said it has slashed the interest rate on micro loans by 70 basis points to 17.95 per cent.

The revised rate will be applicable to new disbursements from June 18, the bank said in a statement.

In the last four years since it began operations as a bank, the lender has cut micro loan rates by 445 basis points or 4.45 per cent.

"I believe, with the reduction in micro loan interest rate, more people will find it affordable to borrow money and build sustainable livelihoods for themselves," Bandhan MD amd CEO Chandra Shekhar Ghosh said.

Bandhan Bank has a network of 998 branches and 481 ATMs across the country.