Bandhan Bank collection efficiency rises to 98%

Collection efficiency ratio of private lender Bandhan Bank increased to 98 per cent at the end of December 2022 from 95 per cent at the end of the second quarter.

An initial disclosure statement by the bank said that the ratio for micro-credit loans was 98 per cent at the end of December 2022, while for non-MFI loans, it was 99 per cent.

Loans and advances of the bank at the end of December 2022 stood at 1,00,520 crore, registering a growth of 14 per cent year-on-year.

Total deposits of the lender at the end of the third quarter this fiscal stood at 1,02,283 crore, reflecting a growth of 21 per cent year-on-year, the bank said.

CASA deposits of the bank fell to Rs 37,194 crore at the end of December 2022, a decline of three per cent year-on-year.

A bank official said this was because a number of people shited their savings deposits to fixed deposits due to a rise in interest rates.

Bulk deposits of the bank at the end of the third quarter of the current fiscal stood higher at Rs crore 31,233 crore, an increase of 139 per cent year-on-year.

Liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) of the bank at the end of the current third quarter was at approximately 155 per cent, the statement said.