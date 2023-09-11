Bandhan Bank CCO Sudheer Reddy Govula resigns

Private sector lender Bandhan Bank on September 11 said its chief compliance officer (CCO), Sudheer Reddy Govula, has stepped down from the position to pursue opportunities outside of the bank. "Sudheer Reddy Govula, Chief Compliance Officer ('CCO') of the bank, has decided to explore professional opportunities outside the bank," the bank said in an exchange filing. Govula, in his resignation letter, said: "I have decided to resign from the services from the Bank, as Chief Compliance Officer, to pursue another opportunity."

The bank said that they have appointed Amitava Goswami, who currently heads branch banking and customer service operations at the bank, as their new CCO.

"Further, the board of directors of the bank at its meeting held on September 09, 2023, has approved the appointment of Amitava Goswami to act as the CCO," the bank said.

In July 2023, the lender's chief financial officer (CFO) Sunil Samdani stepped down from the position to take up another opportunity.