Ban on BS-III petrol, BS-IV diesel vehicles: Transporters' body to hold protests against Delhi, Punjab govts

A transporters' body on Monday said it will hold massive protests against the Aam Aadmi Party governments in Delhi and Punjab over the ban on plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles in view of rising pollution levels.

The Delhi Taxi and Tourist Transporters Association held a meeting on Monday and decided that they will hold road jams against the Delhi and Punjab governments.

They said several tourist buses and taxis from Punjab come to Delhi.

The association claimed that it was a "conspiracy" by the Delhi government to ban the BS -III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles and stressed that the ban would impact the tourism business.

The Delhi government on Monday imposed a ban on plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in the city till December 9, in view of restrictions clamped by the Centre''s air quality panel under stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

The sub-committee for implementation of GRAP held a meeting on Sunday to review the air quality scenario in the region as well as the forecasts for meteorological conditions and the air quality index of Delhi as air pollution turned severe.