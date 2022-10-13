Balaji Amines Q2 PAT seen up 40.52% YoY to Rs 123.8 cr: KR Choksey

Balaji Amines | CMP: Rs 3,735 | The scrip ended in the green on September 15. The company said the Phase 1 of 90-acre greenfield project (Unit IV) has been completed. The di-methyl carbonate, propylene carbonate, and propylene glycol plant will be ready to commence commercial production by the end of September 2022. In addition, it has also started construction in phase 2 of greenfield project (Unit IV) for 2 plants. The company has already received environmental clearance for this expansion.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

KR Choksey has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 22) earnings estimates for the Specialty Chemical sector. The brokerage house expects Balaji Amines to report net profit at Rs 123.8 crore up 40.52% year-on-year (down 16.46% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 29.01 percent Y-o-Y (up 1.19 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 678.2 crore, according to KR Choksey.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 37.75 percent Y-o-Y (down 15.77 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 181 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

KRChoksey_Speciality Chemical