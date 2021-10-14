business Bajar gupshup | Sensex ends above 61,000 for the first time; what led to the rally? Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty posted fresh record closing highs yet again on weekly F&O expiry day. Sensex closed 568 points higher, while Nifty closed at 18,339. Sensex surpassed the 61,000 mark for the first time. Nifty also touched its life-time high. Adani Ports, Wipro, Grasim, ITC and HDFC Bank were among top gainers on the Nifty.