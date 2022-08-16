 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bajar Gupshup | Nifty at 17,825 sensex up 400 points; HDFC, Adani Ports gain

Moneycontrol News
Aug 16, 2022 / 04:35 PM IST

Sensex ended positive and Nifty jumped 0.72%Banking and auto stocks, with the Nifty Auto index up 1.1%. Smallcap indices also jumped 2 percent. Watch the video to catch more about the markets today

Moneycontrol News
first published: Aug 16, 2022 03:31 pm
