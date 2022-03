business Bajar Gupshup | Markets end near day's high point; Pharma, realty & financial services gain most Benchmark indices ended over half a percent higher on the back of buying in HDFC, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, and ICICI Bank, among others. Sensex ended 350 points up, while NSE Nifty 50 index surged 106 points.