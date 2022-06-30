business Bajar Gupshup | Markets end flat amid volatility on expiry day; metals, auto, IT & PSBs top drags The market edged higher during the early session and remained volatile through the day ahead of the June F&O settlement. Indices closed lower dragged by metals, auto, IT, and PSU Bank stocks. At close, Sensex was at 53,018, and Nifty ended at 15,780.