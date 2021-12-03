business Bajar Gupshup | Benchmarks settle over 1% lower; FMCG, auto, pharma, banks top drags Following a positive opening, benchmark indices gave up all gains led by losses in heavyweights in anticipation of the RBI meet next week. Meanwhile, investors were also cautious after India reported Omicron cases. At Close, the Sensex was down 1.3%, and Nifty declined 1.2%.