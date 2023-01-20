 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bajaj-KTM collaboration launches one millionth KTM

Moneycontrol News
Jan 20, 2023 / 05:18 PM IST

Bajaj and KTM told CNBC TV-18 that they have pledged to roll out the next one million bikes much faster.

KTM which operates in partnership with Bajaj Auto in India has
rolled out its millionth bike. The partnership crossed the one million production milestone on January 20. Both the companies pledged to roll out the next one million bikes much faster.

Bajaj Auto MD, Ravi Bajaj, speaking with CNBC-TV18 talked about the importance of the KTM partnership for Bajaj Auto. Speaking on achieving the important milestone, the Bajaj shared details about the company's journey since 2007.

"It's a great day for us, you know we started with KTM in 2007, so it's been 16 years. My mind goes back to what KTM was then and where Bajaj was. KTM was a company that made about 65000 motorcycles a year and I think now they are closing in on 400000 motorcycles a year and a very large proportion of that has come out of this partnership which means designed, developed, made and sold out of India. So that's how big this partnership has been for KTM," Bajaj said.

Bajaj also talked about the role of the partnership in growing the KTM brand internationally. He claimed that KTM has now become not just the largest motorcycle maker in Europe in the premium segment but the number one premium motorcycle maker in the world.

