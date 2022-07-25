English
    Bajaj Finserv board to consider stock split proposal

    Through stock split, a company increases its number of outstanding shares while reducing the price of each share without affecting the firm's overall market capitalisation.

    PTI
    July 25, 2022 / 09:29 PM IST

    Bajaj Finserv board of directors will on Thursday consider the proposal for a stock split of company's equity shares.

    The proposal will be taken for approval by the board of directors for sub-division of equity shares of the company of face value of Rs 5 each on July 28, 2022, Bajaj Finserv said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

    Besides, it will also consider the proposal of issue of fully-paid bonus equity shares to the shareholders.

    Bajaj Finserv will also announce the June quarter earnings on the same day. Stock of Bajaj Finserv -- the flagship holding company of Bajaj group's financial services -- closed at Rs 12,610.65 apiece on BSE, down by 1.02 per cent from previous close.
