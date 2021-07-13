Bajaj Finserv Q1 Net Profit may dip 14.1% YoY to Rs. 1,043.3 cr: ICICI Direct

Bajaj Finserv Ltd. | The stock has surged 1004 percent— from Rs 819.35 on May 16, 2014, to Rs 9049 on January 21, 2021.

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 21) earnings estimates for the Banking & Financial Services sector. The brokerage house expects Bajaj Finserv to report net profit at Rs. 1,043.3 crore down 14.1% year-on-year (down 5.4% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to decrease by 2.4 percent Y-o-Y (down 13 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 13,846.2 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Pre Provision Profit (PPP) is likely to fall by 9.7% Y-o-Y (down 0.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,318.5 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

