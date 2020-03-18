App
Last Updated : Mar 18, 2020 12:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bajaj Finance reappoints Rajeev Jain as MD

"The board of directors, at its meeting held on March 17, 2020, has reappointed Rajeev Jain, managing director of the company for a further period of five years with effect from April 1, 2020," Bajaj Finance said in a filing to BSE.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Bajaj Finance on Wednesday said its board has reappointed Rajeev Jain as managing director.

"The board of directors, at its meeting held on March 17, 2020, has reappointed Rajeev Jain, managing director of the company for a further period of five years with effect from April 1, 2020," Bajaj Finance said in a filing to BSE.

The development is subject subject to approval of the shareholders of the company at the ensuing annual general meeting, it said.

Close

Jain is the managing director of our company since April 1, 2015. He has more than 26 years of experience in the consumer lending industry. He has been associated with the company for over a decade.

In his previous assignments, he has worked with Countrywide Consumer Financial Services, ANZ Grindlays Bank, American Express and AIG.

He has several years of experience in managing diverse consumer lending businesses like auto loans, durables loans, personal loans and credit cards.

First Published on Mar 18, 2020 12:20 pm

tags #Bajaj Finance #Business #Companies #MD #Rajeev Jain

